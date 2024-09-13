Eagle Strategies LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

