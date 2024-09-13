Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.