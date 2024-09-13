Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 14,430 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $119.07.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

