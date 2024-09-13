Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Fair Isaac by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,862.08 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,863.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,673.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,428.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

