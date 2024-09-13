Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

