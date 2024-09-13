Earlypay Limited (EPY) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on September 26th

Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Earlypay Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Earlypay Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Earlypay
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The Squeeze is on for Petco Stock, Buy it When the Dust Settles
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Earlypay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlypay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.