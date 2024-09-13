Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.68

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.68 and traded as high as $29.52. Eastern shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 12,688 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Eastern Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern during the second quarter worth about $632,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Eastern by 38.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern



The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

