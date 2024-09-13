Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at Raymond James

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $335.18.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $303.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.