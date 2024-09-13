Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $307.44 and last traded at $305.43. 380,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,160,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.18.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.32. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 90.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,653,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

