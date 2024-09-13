Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 88.3% in August

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 446,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

EOI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 68,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $20.16.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1338 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

