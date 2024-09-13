eCash Price Hits $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $639.11 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,518.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.42 or 0.00554252 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00080689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,756,620,298,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,756,614,048,090 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

