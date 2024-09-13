EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.70. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 694.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

