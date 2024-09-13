EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 11,400 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.
AutoCanada Price Performance
TSE:ACQ opened at C$14.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.46. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.75 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$342.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ACQ. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
