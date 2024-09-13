EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 11,400 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54.

On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.

AutoCanada Price Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$14.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.46. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.75 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$342.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.2624434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACQ. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

