Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.81.

NYSE:EW opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,917,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

