Elastos (ELA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $561,359.37

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $42.59 million and $561,359.37 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,669,358 coins and its circulating supply is 22,265,195 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

