Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Tops $852,586.56 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $48.91 million and $852,586.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,975,405 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

