Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $545.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.70 and its 200 day moving average is $527.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

