ELIS (XLS) Price Up 1.9% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. ELIS has a market cap of $20.21 million and $48,359.68 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.59 or 1.00009898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10224714 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,295.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

