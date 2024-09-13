Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 1,688.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of Ellomay Capital worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Ellomay Capital by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,512,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 534,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ellomay Capital Profile

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.

(Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.