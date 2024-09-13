Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.61

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.61 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 35.02 ($0.46). Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 75,768 shares traded.

Empresaria Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.25. The firm has a market cap of £17.41 million, a PE ratio of -295.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.86.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

