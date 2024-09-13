Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,575,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 315,776 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $162,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

ENB opened at $40.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.