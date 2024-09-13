Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Trading Up 5.5% After Dividend Announcement

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$32.32 and last traded at C$32.30. Approximately 20,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 480,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.15%.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$761.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.66 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Corp. will post 4.0307018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.