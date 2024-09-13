Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Trading Up 5.5% After Dividend Announcement

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$32.32 and last traded at C$32.30. Approximately 20,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 480,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.63.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.90.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$761.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.66 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Corp. will post 4.0307018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
