Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0676 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $432,635.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00041438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,660,045 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

