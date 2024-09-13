Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in August

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Engie Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of ENGIY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 75,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. Engie has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.15.
About Engie
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.