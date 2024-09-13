Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in August

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Engie Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENGIY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 75,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. Engie has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

