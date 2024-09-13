EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EnLink Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 2.40. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.43%.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,372 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.