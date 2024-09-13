Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

