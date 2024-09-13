Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.67

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 284923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on E
Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Enterprise Group Company Profile
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.