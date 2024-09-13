EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.