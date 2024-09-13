Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,010. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.