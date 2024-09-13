Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $271.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $271.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.69.

EFX opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.97. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $308.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

