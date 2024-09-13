Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Associated Banc-Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

