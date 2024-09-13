Equity Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,676,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $106,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,619,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,846,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 925,073 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 805,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.85 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

