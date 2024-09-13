Equity Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equity Investment Corp cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,273 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $76,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $300.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

