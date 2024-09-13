Equity Investment Corp Sells 47,285 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,285 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $160,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

