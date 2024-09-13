Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity Residential from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.62.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $77.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

