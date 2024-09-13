EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 58.7% in August

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,515. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

