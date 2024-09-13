Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for $17.38 or 0.00029936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $574.70 million and approximately $44.65 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,062,603 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

