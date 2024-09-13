Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up to $51.74

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.74, but opened at $54.28. Etsy shares last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 509,287 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

