Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,026,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 51,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s payout ratio is -45.80%.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

