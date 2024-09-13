Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Euroseas to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESEA

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.43. Euroseas had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 57.36%. The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euroseas by 3,282.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.