EVI Industries, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

EVI Industries Trading Up 7.8 %

EVI Industries stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About EVI Industries

(Get Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Further Reading

Dividend History for EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.