EVI Industries, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
EVI Industries Trading Up 7.8 %
EVI Industries stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About EVI Industries
