EVI Industries, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

EVI Industries Trading Up 7.8 %

EVI Industries stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

About EVI Industries

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.