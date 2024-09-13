Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 4.1 %

EPM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,039. The company has a market cap of $179.81 million, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

