Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.86.

EXAS opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $80.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

