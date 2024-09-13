Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.04

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$50.04 and last traded at C$49.90, with a volume of 23215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EIF. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.28.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.25.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.10 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.995 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

