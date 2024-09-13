Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,423 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,761.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.86.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $586.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

