Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,035,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,757,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

