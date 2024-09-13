Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 962,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,820,000. Angel Oak Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 10.29% of Angel Oak Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 728,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period.
Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CARY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $21.60.
Angel Oak Income ETF Profile
The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.
