F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of F5 worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 13.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in F5 by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,205. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

FFIV stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.42. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $206.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

