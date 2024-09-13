Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after buying an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 6.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

