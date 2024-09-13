Federated Hermes Inc. Has $110.12 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Zoetis worth $110,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

ZTS stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.